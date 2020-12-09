EN
    15:45, 09 December 2020 | GMT +6

    8 Kazakh weather stations join world centennial observing stations list

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Meteorological Organization has included Kazakhstan’s eight meteorological stations in its list of centennial observing stations, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan’s weather stations such as Akkol, Aral tenizi, Atbasar, Irgiz, Kazaly, Mikhailovka, Turkestan, and Zharkent are now on the World Meteorological Organization’s list of centennial observing stations.

    The first list of centennial observing stations was created at the meeting of the Executive Council of the World Meteorological Organization back in 2017. Long–term meteorological observations have become part of the irreplaceable cultural and scientific heritage of humanity, responding to the needs of current and feature generations for long-term high-quality climatic records.

    It is said that there are over 35 long-running weather stations in Kazakhstan to be recognized as centennial observing stations by the World Meteorological Organization.


