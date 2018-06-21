8 Kazakhstan-China projects to create 1,400 workplaces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4 out of 51 projects, stipulated in the context of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, have already been realized.

"8 more projects will be completed this year in Turkestan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions and Almaty city," Vice Minister for Investments and Development Arystan Kabykenov told Kazinform.

"China is one the most important and largest investors in the world. The current relations between Kazakhstan and China are characterized by fast dynamics of high-level ties and wide-ranging trade and economic cooperation. The Silk Road Economic Belt Program, initiated by the Chinese President, gave a new impetus to bilateral cooperation. Since 2015, Kazakhstan and China have been implementing the joint industrialization and investment program embracing 51 projects worth USD 27 billion," the vice minister added.



These projects are realized in spheres such as metallurgical engineering, oil and gas processing, chemical and petrochemical industries, machine building, light and construction industries, farm produce processing, transport and logistics. 14 regions, Astana and Almaty are engaged in fulfilling the projects.

1,400 new workplaces will be created upon completion of eight projects in Turkestan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions and Almaty city.