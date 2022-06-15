EN
    11:15, 15 June 2022 | GMT +6

    8 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Four people made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, two people in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and two more in Karaganda region.

    Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,292,105 people beat COVID-19.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 13 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


