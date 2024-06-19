EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:44, 19 June 2024 | GMT +6

    8 killed, 13 injured in car crash in Russia’s Ryazan Region

    Eight killed, 13 injured in car crash in Russia’s Ryazan Region
    Photo credit: Video screenshot/Telegram channel of Ryazan region's prosecutor's office/TASS

    Eight people were killed and 13 injured, including minors, in a collision in Russia's Ryazan region, the regional prosecutor's office said, TASS reports.

    "A collision took place in the Ryazan Region’s Shilovsky district. <…> As a result of it, 21 people were affected. Eight people died on the spot, 13 were hospitalized to a medical institution with injuries of different degrees of severity, including three minors. <…> Ryazan Region Prosecutor General Kodarev has instructed [investigators] to probe into the car accident," the statement said.

    According to the press service, four cars collided on a federal highway on Tuesday. "The regional prosecutor's office is investigating all the circumstances of the incident and eliminating the consequences," the press service said.

    Tags:
    Russia Road accidents World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!