8 killed, 13 injured in car crash in Russia’s Ryazan Region

Eight people were killed and 13 injured, including minors, in a collision in Russia's Ryazan region, the regional prosecutor's office said, TASS reports.

"A collision took place in the Ryazan Region’s Shilovsky district. <…> As a result of it, 21 people were affected. Eight people died on the spot, 13 were hospitalized to a medical institution with injuries of different degrees of severity, including three minors. <…> Ryazan Region Prosecutor General Kodarev has instructed [investigators] to probe into the car accident," the statement said.

According to the press service, four cars collided on a federal highway on Tuesday. "The regional prosecutor's office is investigating all the circumstances of the incident and eliminating the consequences," the press service said.