EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 17 August 2022 | GMT +6

    8 killed, 32 injured in south Pakistan's road accident

    None
    None
    ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Eight people were killed and 32 others were injured when a passenger coaster turned turtle in Pakistan's south Sindh province on Tuesday, local reports said, Xinhua reports.

    The incident happened when the vehicle's driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn shortly before reaching the toll plaza in the Sukkur district of the province, the reports said.

    The van fell into a ditch after going out of the driver's control, which resulted in fatalities and serious injuries to the passengers.

    The wounded commuters were shifted to a nearby hospital.

    The deceased included four women and two kids. They were on their way to Sindh's capital city Karachi from the country's north Swat district, the reports said.

    Several passengers got stranded in the van after the accident, and personnel from the Pakistani army were called in to rescue them, the reports added.




    Photo: chinaview.cn

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!