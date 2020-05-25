8 killed in scaffolding collapse in southern China

GUANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Eight workers were killed after a scaffold collapsed at a construction site in southern China's Guangdong Province on Saturday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The emergency management bureau of Longchuan County, under the city of Heyuan, said workers fell from a scaffold that came down at around noon on Saturday. Eight people died after efforts to save them failed and another person was receiving treatment in hospital for slight injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is still underway.