8 medical buses arrive in Amkola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 8 bus mobile complexes have been delivered to Akmola region, Sulena Ilyasova, head of the regional health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ilyasova, the off-road medical buses are set to head to the region’s districts. They have necessary equipment to provide medical checks to rural population, including to those need to undergo X-ray or ultrasound examination.

Such medical buses make it convenient for rural people undergo examinations, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, 24 domestically manufactured medical buses have been given to district hospitals of the four northern regions of the country.

The bus includes 7 specialized rooms each equipped with digital devices, they are a reception room, GP’s zone, testing zone, pharmacy, functional testing zone, obstetrical-gynaecology’s room, and radiation diagnostics’ room.