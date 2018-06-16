8-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Local resident Wa Tiba was found dead inside the belly of a 8-meter python in Muna regency, Southeast Sulawesi on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from The Jakarta Post.

Muna Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agung Ramos Paretongan Sinaga said the 54-year-old housewife disappeared on Thursday night, the last night of Ramadhan, after she went to inspect her corn plantation around 1 kilometer away from her house.



According to her family, Wa Tiba wanted to check the plantation because wild boars often destroyed the crops, Tribunnews.com reported.



Her family became anxious as by 6 a.m the next day she had not returned home.



Her sister went to look for her at the plantation, only to find her footprints, a torch, slippers and a machete on the ground.



She immediately asked for help from the locals.



At around 9:30 a.m., residents found a big python with a swollen belly near the plantation.



The locals killed the snake and dissected its stomach, in which they found Wa Tiba's body.