8 mln Afghan children to receive anti-polio drops

A four-day house-to-house anti-polio campaign kicked off in 23 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces on Monday, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

During the campaign, about 8 million children under 5 will be given polio vaccines, TV outlet Tolonews said on Monday.

The second nationwide anti-polio campaign in 2024 was launched on June 3, aiming to protect Afghan children from paralysis.

Afghanistan reportedly is moving closer to eradicating polio, as vaccinating every child is expected to bring to an end the prevalence of the virus in the war-ravaged country.