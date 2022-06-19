8 more killed in floods, landslides in India's Assam state

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Eight more people died due to floods and landslides in India's northeastern Assam state, and eight others went missing in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement issued by Assam's disaster management authority, the death toll due to floods has reached 62 since April 6 this year.

More than 3 million people have been affected over the past day, including over 156,300 people taking shelter in 514 relief camps, the statement said.

«62 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides this season,» it added.

Assam has been battling floods for the last six days. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible support from the federal government.