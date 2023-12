8 more recover from coronavirus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Eight more people recovered from coronavirus in Almaty, coronavirus20202.kz reads.

As a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan reached 150. 64 of them are from Nur-Sultan, 58 from Almaty, 2 from Shymkent, 4 from Akmola region, 2 from Aktobe region, 5 from Atyrau region, 3 from Zhambyl region, 1 from West Kazakhstan, 2 from Kyzylorda region, 1 from Karaganda region, 1 from Mangistau region, 1 from North Kazakhstan.