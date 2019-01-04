EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 04 January 2019 | GMT +6

    8 more schools and 4 kindergartens to open doors in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four schools designated for 4,400 pupils were opened in Astana in 2018, the official website of the Astana administration reads.

    Construction of eight more schools and four kindergartens and a college is underway in Astana to date. Besides, two child care centres for 480 children are being built at the account of the national companies. Two more kindergartens for 720 kids are being constructed under the public-private partnership.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Education Construction
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!