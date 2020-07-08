8 new coronavirus cases reported at Catholic church in Goyang

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Eight novel coronavirus cases have been reported at a Catholic church northwest of Seoul, raising concerns over another cluster infection at a religious institution in South Korea.

According to health authorities on Wednesday, a total of eight congregants and their family members at Wondang Catholic Church, located in Goyang, just northwest of the capital, have tested positive for the virus, Yonhap reports.





The city government of Goyang has closed the church and conducted virus tests on 463 people, including congregants of the church. As of 5 p.m., 10 people are awaiting their results, with the rest of them testing negative.

The infections are the first COVID-19 cases from the Catholic community in South Korea since February, when about 20 Catholics in the southeast of the country, who made a group pilgrimage to Israel, contracted the virus.





Details also at