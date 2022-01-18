8 new COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 8 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

13 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 84,741 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 77,891 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,239 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 9,698 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,071,130 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 973,637 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.