8 policemen and military died, Interior Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 317 policemen and military of the National Guard were injured, while 8 died as a result of unrest in some regions of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s press service reports.

The internal affairs bodies are taking all necessary measures to prevent escalation of the situation.

As earlier reported, some public administration, healthcare, banking, catering facilities were attacked on.

Hundreds of people ensuring law and order and health, in particular, law enforcement officers, health workers, civilians, 317 policemen and military of the National Guard were injured, while 8 died, it said in a statement.