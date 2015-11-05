8 projects implemented jointly with Chinese partners implemented in N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region plans to implement eight projects jointly with partners from China. One of the projects is the construction of a transport and logistics center, Deputy Governor of the region Mukhtar Mankeyev told at the CCS briefing in North Kazakhstan.

"The work on attraction of investments is underway. As a result of nine months of 2015, the volume of investments into the main capital assets increased 1.4 times and made KZT 109.2 bln compared to 2014. KZT 18.1 bln of the amount is the investment in the industrial sector in 2015. More than 25 delegations from Russia, Ukraine, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, Philippines, Danmark, Sweden, France, Belarus, Korea, Australia and others have already visited the region since the beginning of the year," M. Mankeyev noted.

Besides, the issue on attraction of investments from foreign companies for implementation of 14 projects is being developed now. One of the promising directions of bilateral cooperation is planned implementation of eight projects jointly with Chinese partners. They include construction of transport and logistics center establishment of the closing manufacture, establishment of wind-driven power plants, construction of a plant on deep processing of grain, construction of a plant on processing of oil-bearing crops and others.