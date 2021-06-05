8 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda regions remain the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 5, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The city of Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. The city of Shymkent, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.