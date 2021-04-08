EN
    11:00, 08 April 2021 | GMT +6

    8 regions of Kazakhstan in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan have moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coornavoirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are in the ‘red zone’ as of today, April 8, 2021.

    Shymkent city, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.


