8 regions of Kazakhstan put on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts have been issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog is forecast for the mountainous, sub-mountainous regions of Turkmenistan region during the day on November 26 and in the morning on November 27. Easterly wind at 15-20mps is expected in the mountainous regions at daytime on November 27. Shymkent city is to see fog at daytime on November 26 and in the morning on November 27.

The northeastern part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for ground blizzard on November 27. 15-20mps southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps in the northeast and south at daytime is predicted. Petropavlovsk city is to expect southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for easterly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps during the day on November 27.

The west and northwest of West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog on November 27. Uralsk city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on November 27.

Ground blizzard is to batter the northwest of Akmoal region on November 27. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the north and east of the region. Kokshetau city is to see southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Fog is to coat the center of Aktobe region at night and in the morning on November 27.

The north of Pavlodar region is to see ground blizzard at daytime. Southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the west and north during the day is expected.

Kostanay region is to see ground blizzard at night in the northwest. Southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the northeast is predicted.