8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions remain the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 11.

Shymkent city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, 2,842 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.