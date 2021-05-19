EN
    11:05, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6

    8 regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the ‘red zone’.

    Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions entered the ‘yellow zone’, while East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions go ‘green’.


