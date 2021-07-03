8 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8 regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 3, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,765 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 430,928 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 399,279 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.