8 strategic directions for international cooperation developed within EEU - B. Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eight priority directions for international cooperation are developed within the EEU, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told in his interview to TASS.

"Taking into consideration the complicated situation in the world economy and the slowdown of the pace of the economic growth, we are interested in new markets. It includes the EU, CIS, Asian and Pacific region, Middle East, Caspian region, North and Latin America and Africa," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"On the instruction of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council we work on integration of the Eurasian integration process and the Chinese initiative called "Economic belt of the Silk Road". As of today, joint groups have been formed on studying the feasibility of establishment of the free trade zone with Iran, Israel, India and Egypt," B. Sagintayev told.

In total, more than 30 world countries express their interest in cooperation with the EEU. It demonstrates the image of the union, as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed.