    08:37, 04 April 2024 | GMT +6

    8 Uzbek nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region

    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Eight people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region April 3, Kazinform News Agency learned from polisia.kz.

    The accident involving Volvo truck and Toyota-Alphard minivan, occured on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Marzhanbulak village.

    As a result of the accident, driver of the minivan, a national of Uzbekistan, and his seven passengers – also Uzbek nationals - died at the scene.

    According to preliminary data, the truck had a tire blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into oncoming lane and smashed into the minivan.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched. 

