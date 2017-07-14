8 year-old child, two adults killed in road accident in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tragic road accident in Karaganda region claimed lives of two adults and one child and left three people injured, Kazinform reports.

According to police, the accident happened on a highway near Internatsionalniy village in Karaganda region at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.



A Shacman dump truck crashed into an Iveco Magirus vehicle that veered off and rammed into a Ford Explorer.



As a result of the collision, the Ford driver and two passengers, including the 8 year-old child died right away. Three more passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital.



The police are investigating. The Shacman driver was detained.