    10:25, 27 September 2015 | GMT +6

    80 drunk drivers revealed in three days in S Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Over the last three days traffic police have revealed more than 3 thousand violations of traffic rules in South Kazakhstan region.

    As part of the campaign "Drunk driver is a criminal" 80 drivers have been detained for driving while intoxicated. The campaign involved about 900 police officers of the Department of Internal Affairs.

    There were identified 811 drivers who ignored the mandatory requirement of using seat belts, 482 arrested for talking on a cell phone while driving. Traffic police officers have fined 298 drivers for speeding. According to the police, 113 drivers operated vehicles without driving licenses.

    Turkestan region Transport Incidents News
