EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:10, 11 September 2023 | GMT +6

    80% goods of China and CA transported to Europe through Kazakhstan – Sklyar

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar stressed the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In the context of the current geopolitical situation, creation of new transport and logistics routes to diversify and ensure reliable mutual chains of supply and production gains key strategic importance. As of today, over 80% of the goods made in China and Central Asia are transported through Kazakhstan. Given this background, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays an increasingly important role on the continental trade map,» said Sklyar.

    He pointed out the positive dynamics in the volumes of cargo on the route.

    «Last year, the shipment of goods doubles to amount around 1.7 million tons; the flow of goods rose 64% in five months of this year. This year, we’re interested to bring the flow of goods along the route to 10 million tons in the mid-term. In its turn, Kazakhstan is ready to provide port facilities to meet the growing needs of German and European partners,» said the First Deputy Prime Minister.

    He went on to add that work is ongoing to establish international logistics terminals and develop digital intellectual transport systems. In this context, German ports could play a key role in development of multimodal traffic in the direction of Germany.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Kazakhstan and Germany Government
    Currently reading
    Today, 10:00
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s visit to Germany, oil supplies, new flights to India
    Today, 09:16
    Rain to douse most of Kazakhstan Sept 30
    Today, 08:00
    September 30. Today's Birthdays
    More news in our Telegram channel!