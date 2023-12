NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 80 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus infection the countrywide, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

8 people beat the novel infection in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 43 in Mangistau region, 18 in Pavlodar region, 5 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered in Kazakhstan reached 105,001.