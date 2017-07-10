80 million tenge worth of souvenirs sold at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 40,000 souvenirs worth of 80 million tenge have already been sold at Astana EXPO-2017, Director of the Commercialization Department of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Daulet Yerkimbayev revealed on Monday.

"We've already sold 40,000 souvenirs worth 80 million tenge. It demonstrates that people are interested in the exhibition," Mr Yerkimbayev told the press conference in Astana.



Daulet Yerkimbayev added that over 210,000 people visited 25 cafes and restaurants that are scattered around Astana EXPO-2017 complex. In his words, the food products delivered to the special logistics center situated on the territory of the complex is checked by sanitary services.