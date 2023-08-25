80% of Alpine glaciers risks disappearing by 2060 says CGI

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 80% of Italy's Alpine glaciers risks disappearing by 2060, the Italian Glaciological Committee (CGI) and Greenpeace Italia said Thursday.

As well, in 30-40 years' time we will have increasingly intense droughts in the valley too, said Greenpeace Italy and the CGI at the conclusion of the first leg of their joint expedition to the Forni glacier in the Stelvio National Park in the Dolomites, ANSA reports.

This glacier «is losing 50% more thickness through melting than in 2022 and risks disappearing by 2060. From 21 to 24 August it lost 37 centimetres of ice thickness, which is more than the average, which was 6 centimetres per day,» said Guglielmina Diolaiuti, a researcher at the CGI.