80% of children in Astana attend pre-school facilities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 80% of children in Astana are attending kindergartens and pre-school facilities, according to Chief of the Municipal Education Department Kassymkhan Sengazyyev.

«67,730 children are attending 507 preschool facilities in Astana today,» he said at a sitting of the local Maslikhat Commission for Socio-Cultural Development.

«According to the National Statistics Bureau, the natural increase in the number of children under 6 in the city reached 23,448 and 3,115 due to migration. 23,746 children are on a kindergarten queue, and the demand for a kindergarten seat keeps rising. 90-100 applications are filed on a daily basis. Last year, we covered 80% of children with preschool education,» Sengazyyev noted.