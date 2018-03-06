80% of gas pipeline to run through Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State's initiative on further gasification of the country is very crucial for the residents of Karaganda region as natural gas will be provided to 6 large cities and 120 rural settlements, Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov told a meeting of the leading officials, discussing the President's Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

The Head of State instructed to implement the project for the construction of the gas pipeline from Karaozek through Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau to Astana. It is primarily aimed at the phased development of the country's centralized gas supply system and providing the settlements of the region with natural gas from Karachaganak, Tengiz, Kashagan fields.



"We will feel the maximum economic, social, and environmental impact. The length of the pipeline route to Astana will be over 1,100 km, while 80% or 820 km will run through the territory of our region. The population coverage will be nearly 1 million people. Just think about it, it's almost 70% of the population," said Yerlan Koshanov. "Within the framework of the project, it is planned to supply gas to large cities of the region, such as Karaganda, Temirtau, Zhezkazgan, Satpayev, Saran, and Shakhtinsk, as well as 120 settlements in Abay, Zhanaarka, Bukhar-Zhyrau, Osakarov, Shet, and Ulytau districts.".



It will also boost the industry in the region because of the low price of fuel, the Governor underlined. Transition to natural gas will improve the environment.

Yerlan Koshanov gave instructions to timely allocate land plots for the gas pipeline construction. Moreover, the competent bodies will start developing projects for gasification of the settlements and for social and cultural facilities in the region.