80-year-old EXPO envoy from Japan: Astana is hospitable city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An eighty-year-old lady from Japan, Tomiyo Yamadu, who became EXPO-2017 Ambassador, has shared her impressions about Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I have been to EXPOs in seven countries and I regularly visit the pavilions of Kazakhstan. In Milan, I saw very beautiful national Kazakh costumes and heard the unusual sound of national Kazakh instruments. In Astana, I like "Nur Alem". I really have taken a liking to the sphere, and on each floor there is something to learn. I also had time to visit the Cirque du Soleil. I see that Astana is a very hospitable city. When I was waiting for the bus at the bus stop, some strangers approached me and said: 'Welcome to Astana!' I will be in Astana till July 9," she said.

Tomiyo Yamadu got interested in international exhibitions in 1970, having visited one of them in Osaka. Tomiyo Yamadu arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan as an Expo-2017 Ambassador. This is the famous traveler's seventh exhibition. At the same time, Tomiyo Yamadu says that she is not tired of attending such international events. On the territory of EXPO in Astana, she met journalists from the US pavilion, but gave an interview at the pavilion of her country only. While walking on the way between the pavilions, her pace was so quick that she was ahead of the journalists all the while.

"You look and think I am strong and active. In fact, I used to get sick often earlier, but thinking about the important topics covered by the EXPOs and the things I can learn for myself visiting them inspired me," says the lady.

Today, the Board Chairman of Astana Expo-2017 National Company, Akhmetzhan Yessimov, met with her in the pavilion of Japan.