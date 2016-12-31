800 kg bell to arrive in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The main bells for the new church of Archangel Michael will be delivered to Pavlodar on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The truck carrying the three bells, one 800 kg and two 400 kg have already left Russian city of Ufa on Friday.



Seven small bells were already installed on the belfry of the church on 28 December. Great Blessing of the new church will take place on January 9, 2017 and will be led by the head of the Metropolitan District of Russian Orthodox Church in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander and head of Pavlodar diocese Bishop of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz Varnava.



Construction of the temple of Archangel Michael began in April of 2013. It was funded by donations from area residents and businesses. It is the third Orthodox church of Pavlodar.