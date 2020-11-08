EN
    14:01, 08 November 2020

    800 portable lung ventilators manufactured in Kazakhstan’s region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kokshetau Tynys plant has manufactured this year 800 portable lung ventilators of the new generation Kokshetau-4P, the internal policy department’s press service informs.

    Notably, more than 500 ventilators were delivered to the regions.

    The portable lung ventilator is designed for artificial lung ventilation at ambulance cars, on-site, in field conditions, also at clinical surgery units, intensive care units.

    The plant may produce up to 25 lung ventilators a day.


