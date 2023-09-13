800 rescued migrants on board coast guard ship

ROME. KAZINFORM Coast guard ship Diciotti is currently carrying around 800 rescued migrants and refugees who will be disembarked at ports other than Lampedusa, Agrigento police chief Emanuele Ricifari said on Tuesday.

«The Diciotti ship is doing an excellent job of filtering because it is picking up a large number of migrants directly at sea - at the moment there are around 800 - who will be taken to other ports, and so there will be 800 fewer for Lampedusa,» Ricifari said, ANSA reports.

«We have about 2,800 people at the hotspot and another 300 at Favarolo pier, waiting to disembark from the boats escorted to port by coast guard and finance police patrol boats,» he continued. «We are holding up quite well, I remember that about 15 days ago we managed almost 4,500 people,» he added.

On Tuesday Lampedusa saw a record number of arrivals of both boats and migrants and refugees.