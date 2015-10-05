ASTANA. KAZIINFORM - The scientific conference titled "The Germans of Kazakhstan: Bridge between Astana and Berlin" is held in Astana these days. The event is organized within the framework of the Year of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.

"The days of culture of Germany are held in Kazakhstan since yesterday. Today's event is a part of a big project. The project has a long history. The President of Kazakhstan established the intergovernmental commission on interaction of Germany and Kazakhstan. Ethnic groups living in our countries are an important part of the process of interaction," Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Eraly Tugzhanov told.

According to him, 800 thousand Germans from Kazakhstan live in Germany. Some of them still keep in touch with Kazakhstan.

"They have their ancestors here, friends and neighbors. I think we have to encourage this system of interaction between the countries, it affects the relations of the countries as well. Preserving traditions, cultures, languages is one part and involving ethnocultural associations, their potential in the economic sphere, attraction of investments and innovation technologies is another important part," he added.

It should be noted that more than 80 scientists and researchers from Kazakhstan, Germany, Russia and Kyrgyzstan take part in the work of the main events of the planned program.