EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6

    800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau

    800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    As part of his working trip to Ulytau region the Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, visited the historical and cultural complex built there in 2021 at the instruction of the Head of State. This year marks the 800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi, Kazinform News Agency cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

    800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    He surveyed the historical and cultural complex located nearby the mausoleum and monument to Jochi Khan and a tent camp in Ulytau.

    800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The complex was unveiled at the instruction of the Head of State as part of celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde. Since the opening over 35,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and abroad visited the complex.

    800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The Prime Minister mentioned the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressing the National Kurultai said the Ulus of Jochy holds an important place in the tradition of statehood of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan History of Kazakhstan Culture Ulytau region Ulus of Jochi
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x