800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi: Kazakh PM visits historical and cultural complex in Ulytau

As part of his working trip to Ulytau region the Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, visited the historical and cultural complex built there in 2021 at the instruction of the Head of State. This year marks the 800th anniversary of Ulus of Jochi, Kazinform News Agency cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

He surveyed the historical and cultural complex located nearby the mausoleum and monument to Jochi Khan and a tent camp in Ulytau.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The complex was unveiled at the instruction of the Head of State as part of celebrations of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde. Since the opening over 35,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and abroad visited the complex.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister mentioned the President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressing the National Kurultai said the Ulus of Jochy holds an important place in the tradition of statehood of Kazakhstan.