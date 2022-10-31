EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:57, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    801 reported missing in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of today 801 people are being reported missing in Kazakhstan,» lead investigator of the criminal police department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Nurlan Temirbayev said.

    According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, 2,075 people were on the wanted list for the past 9 months. Of which 1,189 were found, 801 are still reported missing. 176 out of 186 missing children were found as of today. 6 are still unaccounted for, in particular, 2 in Shymkent, one in Almaty city, and one each in Zhetysu region and Turkistan.


    Tags:
    Ministry of Internal Affairs Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!