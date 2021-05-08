803 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42,695 are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 42,695, in-patient treatment is provided to 14,656 and out-patient treatment to 28,039.

Nationwide, the number of severe COVID-19 patients stands at 803 and that of critical COVID-19 patients - 174. Coronavirus patients on artificial lung ventilation number 106.

Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.