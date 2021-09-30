805 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 805 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 61,356 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 10,343 patients are staying at hospitals, while 51,013 are receiving outpatient treatment.

805 patients are in critical condition, 212 are in extremely severe condition and 135 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 2,252 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 884,886 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 820,792 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.