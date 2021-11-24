81 coronavirus patients are on life support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 28,704 people (24,700 coronavirus positive and 4,004 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of today, November 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

5,943 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 22,761 treated at home.

451 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 126 in extremely critical condition, while 81 are on life support.