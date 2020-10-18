81 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 2,613 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

81 of them are in critical condition, 13 in extremely severe condition, 13 put on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

125 out of 2,613 those infected are children. 2,012 are staying at hospitals, 601 receiving outpatient treatment.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours 104 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.