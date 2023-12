810 beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 810 more people recovered from novel infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

82 recovered in Kazakh capital, 176 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 62 in Aktobe region, 41 in Almaty region, 52 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 96 in Zhambyl region, 64 in West Kazakhstan, 37 in Karaganda region, 12 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 120 in Pavlodar region, 16 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries the countrywide rose to 146,789.