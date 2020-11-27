EN
    08:06, 27 November 2020 | GMT +6

    813 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hours

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 813 new coronavirus-positive cases, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    71 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 74 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 76 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 21 in Almaty region, 12 in Atyrau region, 170 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Zhambyl region, 41 in West Kazakhstan, 21 in Karaganda region, 75 in Kostanay region, 107 in Pavlodar region, 117 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. As a result the country’s coronavirus tally climbed to 129,213.


