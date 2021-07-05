82 new COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 82 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

81 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 57,428 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,617 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 1,006 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 3,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 436,962 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 402,121 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.