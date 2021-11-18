82% of recent COVID-19 cases registered among unvaccinated Almaty residents

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 82% of recent COVID-19 cases are registered mostly among unvaccinated Almaty residents, chief sanitary officer of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing of the regional communications service, Bekshin reminded that the city was in the ‘yellow zone’ for the spread of COVID-19 since 24 October through 14 November 2021. Almaty city recently moved to the ‘green zone’ thanks to the fact that its residents observed the quarantine restrictions.

He stressed that the situation with the coronavirus infection is gradually stabilizing. 936 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city in the past week. The city has added 128 fresh infections in the past day. 82% of those COVID-19 cases have been registered mostly among unvaccinated Almaty residents.

Bekshin also urged parents to get their children vaccinated because out of 637 COVID-19 patients treated at the infectious facilities 17 are children.

He pointed out that 281 schoolchildren have contracted COVID-19 last academic year, compared to 15,039 schoolchildren starting from September 2021.