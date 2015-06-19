82 veterans of medicine awarded medals - Ministry for Health and Social Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Yenbek ardagerі" medals have been awarded to 82 veterans of medicine.

According to primeminister.kz, departmental awards and badges received more than 2 million health workers. On the eve of the Day of Medical Workers departmental awards of the ministry have been awarded to 1 135 people from all regions of the country. 82 veterans received "Yenbek ardagerі" medals, 1,053 veterans were awarded honored worker badges, diplomas and letters of thanks. Congratulating her team on their professional holiday, Tamara Duissenova, Minister for Health and Development, noted that health care is the only sphere that accompanies a man from birth to old age. So every day, every minute and every second, doctors make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life of Kazakhstanis. During the solemn ceremony departmental awards were received by 18 employees of the ministry. In addition, the employees of the agency were awarded commemorative medals, badges, and letters of thanks.