820 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 820 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of May 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 14,295 patients are staying at hospitals, while 24,593 are receiving outpatient treatment.

820 patients are in critical condition, 185 are in extremely severe condition and 106 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 360,193 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 317,741 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.