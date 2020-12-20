EN
    08:36, 20 December 2020 | GMT +6

    824 recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 824 people recovered from the novel infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz website reads.

    86 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 48 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 17 in Almaty region, 112 in Atyrau region, 168 in East Kazakhstan, 26 in West Kazakhstan, 37 in Karaganda region, 22 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 45 in Mangistau region, 76 in Pavlodar region, 135 in North Kazakhstan, 14 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries the countrywide rose to 130,776.


